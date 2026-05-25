China's Xi Jinping Warns of Japan's Military Buildup, Trump Defends Ally

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned of Japan's military buildup, criticizing the country's increasing defense spending and its support for Taiwan. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump defended Japan, stating that the country's actions are necessary due to North Korea's growing threat.

시진핑 중국 국가주석이 최근 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과의 정상회담에서 일본 재군사화에 대해 노출한 경계심이 배석한 미국 당국자들이 당황할 정도였던 것으로 전해졌다. 시 주석은 회담에서 목소리를 높이고 흥분한 모습을 보이면서 다카이치 사나에 일본 총리를 비난했으며, 이때 그가 보인 자세는 이틀간 열린 미중 정상회담에서 가장 격렬했다고 FT 취재에 응한 소식통 여러 명은 전했다.

FT에 따르면 시 주석이 다카이치 총리와 일본의 국방비 증액을 강하게 비판하자 트럼프 대통령은 북한의 위협이 커져 일본 정부가 안보에 더욱 적극적인 태도를 취해야만 했다고 답했다. 조 바이든 행정부 시절에 백악관 국가안보회의(NSC) 동아시아 국장을 지낸 크리스토퍼 존스턴은 FT에 '시진핑 주석의 자기 인식 부족은 놀라울 정도다. 본인의 행동이 훨씬 더 강력한 일본의 부상을 가속화하고 있다'고 평가했다. 그는 '중국의 반일 수사는 자국 국경을 넘어서면 지지층이 없다.

일본 정부는 호주, 필리핀, 심지어 한국을 포함해 지역 전역의 파트너들과 안보 유대를 강화하고 있으며, 이들 모두는 '재무장하는' 일본보다 공격적인 중국을 훨씬 더 걱정하고 있다'라고 말했다. 일본은 최근 연례 방위백서에서 북한의 위협보다 중국이 가하는 위협을 우선으로 언급해왔으며, 2023년부터는 중국의 군사 활동과 대외적 태도를 '가장 큰 전략적 도전'이라고 규정해 왔다. 일본의 2026년 방위백서 초안은 최근 발생한 중국의 더 커진 군사적 공세 사건들에 초점을 맞추고 있으며, 중국과 러시아 간의 심화되는 군사 협력에 대해 '심각한 우려'를 표명하고 있다.

작년 11월 다카이치 총리는 대만에 대한 중국의 공격이 일본에 '실존적 위협'을 초래할 수 있으며 그럴 경우 일본의 군대 배치가 정당화될 수 있다는 취지의 발언을 했으며, 이를 중국이 규탄하면서 양국 관계는 급격히 악화했다. 중국 외교부는 22일 일본이 작년에 군사비를 9.7% 증액했다고 지적하면서 '일본의 국방 예산은 14년 연속 증가해 왔지만, 일본 우익 세력은 여전히 국방비 증액을 부르짖고 있다'고 말했다. 스톡홀름 국제평화연구소(SIPRI)에 따르면 중국의 군사비 지출은 세계 2위이며, 2025년 국방비는 전년 대비 7.4% 늘어난 3천360억 달러(507조4천200억 원)다.

중국의 군사비 지출은 31년 연속 연간 증가세다. 다카이치 총리는 작년 11월 대만 관련 발언에 대해 트럼프나 미국 정부 고위 인사들로부터 공개 지지를 거의 받지 못했으며, 이런 상황 때문에 베이징 정상회담을 앞두고 트럼프가 일본에 대해 어떤 말을 할지에 대해 일본 정부 내에서 불안감이 있었다고 FT는 전했다. 한 미국 정부 고위 관계자는 트럼프 대통령과 시 주석의 정상회담에 관해 언급하면서, 트럼프가 '일본 국민에 대한 그의 깊은 존경심과 다카이치 총리와의 긴밀한 개인적 관계를 강조했다'고 전했다.

앞서 24일 일본 요미우리신문은 미중 정상회담에서 시 주석이 다카이치 총리와 라이칭더 대만 총통을 거명하며 이들이 지역 평화를 위협하고 있다면서 이들을 지원하지 말라고 트럼프 대통령에게 요구했으나, 트럼프 대통령은 이에 동의하지 않고 다카이치 총리의 지도력을 높이 평가하며 두둔했다고 보도했다. 트럼프 대통령이 대만을 향해 보류 중인 140억 달러(21조1천400억 원) 규모의 무기 판매 패키지를 중국과의 좋은 '협상 카드'라고 지칭한 이후, 미국이 대만을 수호할 의지가 있는지에 대해서도 동맹국들 사이에서 우려가 나오고 있다.

주미 중국 대사관은 FT에 시 주석의 발언에 대해서는 논평하지 않았으나 일본의 '우익 세력'이 '지역 평화의 기반을 뒤흔들려'하고 있다고 주장했다. 그러면서 '일본은 무엇보다도 대만에 대한 잘못된 수사와 행동을 바로잡고, 무모한 재무장 추진을 중단하며, 선린 우호와 평화 발전의 올바른 궤도로 돌아와, 구체적인 행동으로 아시아 이웃 국가들과 세계로부터 신뢰를 얻어야 한다'고 주장했다





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