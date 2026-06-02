China Reacts to Japan-Philippines Maritime Boundary Delimitation Negotiations

China has responded to the Japan-Philippines maritime boundary delimitation negotiations with shows of force at sea and military consultations with the United States. China views the negotiations as a potential infringement on its territorial sovereignty and has warned against any actions that harm its maritime rights and interests.

As Japan and the Philippines push negotiations to delimit the boundaries of their exclusive economic zones (EEZ) and continental shelf , China has mounted shows of force at sea while activating military channels with the United States.

With waters east of Taiwan, which are the target of the Japan-Philippines maritime boundary delimitation, emerging as a new focal point of tension, attention is also focused on whether the 'constructive strategic·stable relationship' confirmed at the U.S.-China summit will operate.

The People's Liberation Army announced on the night of the 1st that military delegations from the United States and China held the '2026 U.S.-China Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) Working Group Meeting' in Hawaii on the 28th and 29th of last month.

In its statement, the Chinese military said it conducted frank and constructive exchanges on the current maritime and air security situation between China and the United States, taking as guidance the agreement to build a 'constructive strategic·stable relationship' reached at the Beijing summit between China and the United States last month.

The Chinese military also said, 'China firmly opposes anything that, under the banner of 'freedom of navigation and overflight', harms the sovereignty and security of China.

' The China Coast Guard said the same day that it conducted 'law enforcement patrol' in waters east of Taiwan and at Scarborough Shoal (Chinese name Huangyan Dao; Philippine name Bajo de Masinloc).

Zhang Rui, spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, said the move was 'a response to Japan and the Philippines unilaterally announcing the launch of negotiations on maritime boundary delimitation in waters east of Taiwan, which seriously infringes on the territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests of China.

' The People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command also said it had patrolled around Scarborough Shoal and released footage of patrols involving a Type 052D destroyer, Type 054A and 056A frigates, as well as H-6K strategic bombers and J-16 fighter jets.

After the Chinese military and the coast guard staged maritime demonstrations targeting Japan and the Philippines in the South China Sea, the East China Sea, and elsewhere, the holding of the U.S.-China MMCA working group meeting was disclosed. The U.S.-China MMCA working group meeting was the first in roughly five months since last November.

This is interpreted as indicating that China is extremely sensitive to the Japan-Philippines maritime boundary delimitation. Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos held a summit on the 28th of last month and announced that the two countries would launch negotiations to delimit the maritime boundary.

Based on the Yaeyama Islands located about 400 kilometers southwest of the Japanese island of Okinawa and Mavulis Island, the northernmost island of the Philippines, the EEZs calculated at 200 nautical miles from the coastline overlap. This area also overlaps with the EEZ of Taiwan.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, could regard it as a 'sovereignty infringement' if the EEZ of Taiwan becomes a subject of negotiation, and could also see any 'trilateral negotiations' in which Japan and the Philippines contact the Taiwan authorities for EEZ delimitation as a challenge to 'one China'.

In addition, under international law, coastal states are recognized to have rights to construct, operate, and supervise artificial installations within their EEZ waters.

Zhu Feng, a professor at Nanjing University, told Singapore outlet Lianhe Zaobao that if the scope of negotiations between Japan and the Philippines expands to the EEZ and continental shelf waters of Taiwan, it would not only threaten the maritime rights and interests of Taiwan but could also implicate the sensitive issue of the territorial sovereignty of China.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, said on the 29th of last month that the relevant arrangement between Japan and the Philippines is invalid, while Japanese government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara dismissed it as merely defining the rights and obligations of the parties concerned, namely Japan and the Philippines.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Li Liangfu, a senior research fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, said on the 1st that sending only two coast guard cutters to the coast guard 'law enforcement patrol ' constitutes 'a cautious response and, at this stage, can be read as a warning to Japan and the Philippines.

' It also conveyed the view that if the Japan-Philippines EEZ delimitation is carried out outside the EEZ of Taiwan, China may not pay much attention





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Japan Philippines Maritime Boundary Delimitation Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Continental Shelf Taiwan Freedom Of Navigation And Overflight Law Enforcement Patrol Military Consultations Artificial Installations Territorial Sovereignty Maritime Rights And Interests One China Policy

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