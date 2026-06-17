Chinese Communist Party Adopts 'Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building'

The Chinese Communist Party officially adopted 'Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building', which emphasizes party building under strict discipline and accountability, and called on party members to study and practice it.

Adopted at the party-building work symposium on the 15th, the Chinese Communist Party officially adopted ' Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building ', which emphasizes party building under strict discipline and accountability, and called on party members to study and practice it.

The Chinese Communist Party leadership held a national symposium on party-building work in Beijing on the 15th and formalized 'Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building' as new concepts, ideas, and strategies for key current tasks.

'Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building' is the seventh field-specific component of 'Xi Jinping Thought', following those on the economy, diplomacy, building a strong military (military affairs), ecological civilization, rule of law, and culture. The Chinese Communist Party refers to the political theory of Xi Jinping as 'Xi Jinping Thought' and is working to systematize it.

'Xi Jinping Thought' was codified in the Party Constitution after the 19th National Congress in 2017. Apart from 'Xi Jinping Thought', the only party ideological systems bearing the names of past Chinese leaders are 'Mao Zedong Thought' and 'Deng Xiaoping Theory'.

'Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building' is a fundamental guide for strengthening the building of the Chinese Communist Party in the new era. Party members and cadres should be encouraged to read the original texts, study them, and gain a deep understanding of their fundamental principles.

'Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building' is structured around '14 principles'. It emphasizes concentrating power in the Party, strict discipline among party members, and anti-corruption, priorities highlighted since Xi took office.

With party membership surpassing 100 million in 2024, it is interpreted as work to reinforce a strong leadership system centered on Xi. The timing of the symposium is drawing attention as it comes ahead of the 21st Party Congress next year, when the leadership will be reshuffled and the question of a fourth term for Xi will be decided.

The South China Morning Post in Hong Kong reported that, due to the customary age limit under which those over 70 step down, more than two-thirds of Central Committee members will be replaced at the congress next year, and major reshuffles are also expected in the Politburo and its Standing Committee.

Cai Qi, the fifth-ranking member of the Politburo Standing Committee who concurrently serves as president of the Central Party School, and Central Organization Department chief Shi Taifeng attended the symposium. Chinese state media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent birthday congratulations to Xi.

Although China has, since the start of reform and opening, avoided personality worship of individual leaders and emphasized party rule, making it customary for state media not to carry reports about the personal birthday of the leader, that convention was broken this time





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping Thought Party Building Xi Jinping Party Constitution Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Party Building Work Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party Building Xi Jinping Thought On Party

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Democratic Party Is Now Fighting Its Own WorthlessnessThe Democratic Party of Korea fights today as well. It fought yesterday. It will fight tomorrow. Apologies to on-the-ground reporters who cover diligently, but the substance of the fights is the sa...

Read more »

The President has called for a speed race in housing supply, yet there are even rumors of replacing the minister···Why has the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport come to a haltAlthough the government and the ruling party are calling for a speed race in housing supply by discussing a bill to grant the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport the authority to designa...

Read more »

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok pushes for nationwide rerun electionsPeople Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok is pushing for a nationwide rerun of the June 3 local elections, citing ballot paper shortages and voter roll irregularities in several areas. He argues that these issues amount to intentional mismanagement and calls for a thorough fact-finding and fundamental reform of the electoral system.

Read more »

‘Even a country with a population of 520,000 goes, so why do we with 1.4 billion not?’···‘A party for others’ India·China watch the World Cup bitterlyThe 2026 North and Central America World Cup has opened, but India and China, the two most populous countries in the world, once again did not make the final tournament. As the two nations with mor...

Read more »