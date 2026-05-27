Chinese Activist Detained in South Korea

A Chinese activist, 둥광핑, was detained in South Korea after being caught in a high-speed chase off the coast of South Korea. He was found to be a member of the Chinese human rights movement and was arrested for attempting to enter the country illegally.

서해 특정해역에서 해양경찰이 불법 조업 중국어선 특별단속 합동훈련을 실시하고 있다. 연합뉴스 고무보트를 이용해 한국 영해로 들어왔다가 충남 태안 앞바다에서 붙잡힌 중국인이 중국 인권운동가 둥광핑으로 확인됐다고 미국 뉴욕타임스(NYT)가 26일(현지시간) 보도했다.

NYT에 따르면 이날 태안 해상에서 체포된 둥광핑은 과거 중국에서 경찰과 군인으로 복무했다. 그러나 톈안먼(天安門) 사태 관련 서한에 서명했다는 이유로 1999년 경찰에서 파면됐다. 이후 2014년 톈안먼 추모 행사에 참석했다가 중국 당국에 구금됐다. 태국·베트남 거쳐 탈출 시도 반복 둥광핑은 이듬해 석방된 뒤 가족과 함께 태국으로 탈출했다.

태국 체류 당시 유엔 인권이사회 전신인 인권위원회로부터 난민 지위를 인정받았다. 그러나 태국 정부는 그에게 밀입국 혐의를 적용해 중국으로 강제 송환했다. 중국으로 돌아간 그는 국가권력 전복 선동 혐의로 징역형을 선고받았다. 2019년 출소한 뒤에는 같은 해 12월 대만으로 헤엄쳐 탈출을 시도했지만 실패했다. 2020년에는 베트남으로 건너가 2년 넘게 숨어 지냈으나 2022년 8월 현지 당국에 체포돼 다시 중국으로 송환됐다. 둥광핑을 지원하고 있는 중국계 캐나다인 성쉐는 NYT에 ‘그가 3년 전 제트스키를 이용해 한국으로 밀입국한 인권운동가 취안핑 사례를 참고했다’고 밝혔다.

‘캐나다행 희망’…해경은 구속영장 신청 NYT에 따르면 취안핑은 2023년 중국에서 제트스키를 타고 인천 앞바다를 통해 입국하려다 해경에 체포됐다. 이후 밀입국 혐의로 한국에서 수개월간 수감됐으며 2024년 미국으로 건너가 망명을 신청했다. 성쉐는 둥광핑이 현재 딸이 거주 중인 캐나다행을 희망하고 있다고 NYT에 전했다. 둥광핑 가족은 과거 태국 탈출 당시 캐나다 정부로부터 난민 자격을 인정받은 바 있다.

이와 관련해 캐나다 이민·난민·시민권국(IRCC)은 ‘개인정보 보호로 인해 개별 사례에 대해 언급할 수 없다’면서도 ‘캐나다는 난민을 보호하고 연민과 존중, 존엄성을 바탕으로 이들의 재정착을 지원하는 자랑스러운 전통이 있다는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요하다’고 밝혔다고 NYT는 전했다. 앞서 태안해양경찰서에 따르면 전날 태안 앞바다에서 조업 중이던 한 어선이 중국인 1명이 탑승한 고무보트를 발견해 신고했다. 신고를 받은 해경은 경비함정을 투입해 해당 중국인을 체포했으며 현재 정확한 입국 경위 등을 조사하고 있다.

해경 관계자는 27일 ‘이 중국인에 대해 구속영장을 신청했다’면서도 ‘이 사람이 누구인지에 대해서는 확인해줄 수 없다’고 말했다





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