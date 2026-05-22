Children's clothing and bags carry harmful substances violating safety standards

The Korea Customs Service discovered that numerous toys, infants' and children's textile products, as well as health foods, failed to meet domestic safety standards due to the presence of harmful substances. The safety standards concerned phthalate plasticizers and nonylphenol, which interfere with hormone function and may cause adverse effects on physical growth and reproductive capacity. Consumers are advised to check the KC certification mark before purchasing.

Korea Customs Service uncovers '100,000' items violating safety standards Clothing found noncompliant with safety standards by the Korea Customs Service.

Formaldehyde 357mg/kg and nonylphenol 325.4mg/kg were detected. Provided by the Korea Customs Service Last month, toys and apparel for children that were heavily imported as gifts for Children's Day were found to exceed domestic safety limits by more than 100 times.

The Korea Customs Service said on the 22nd that, after inspecting imports from the 1st to the 30th of last month, it blocked the entry into the country of more than 100,000 children's products and electrical and household goods that failed to comply with domestic safety standards, as well as about 1,000 hazardous foods purchased via overseas direct purchases.

The Korea Customs Service conducted joint inspections of imported goods' safety with the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. As many as 18,000 toys that did not meet safety standards were uncovered, and about 6,000 textile products for infants and children were also detected.

Among these, more than 1,000 items of children's clothing and bags contained harmful substances, including phthalate plasticizers at about 130 times the domestic safety threshold and nonylphenol at about three times the limit. Phthalate plasticizers and nonylphenol are representative endocrine-disrupting chemicals that interfere with normal hormone function.

In particular, for children in their growth phase, they are known to adversely affect physical growth and reproductive capacity by triggering precocious puberty or delaying the development of reproductive organs.

In the case of health foods purchased via overseas direct purchases, products were mainly detected that contained ingredients related to 'N-acetylcysteine', a precursor of glutathione, as anti-inflammatory/antioxidant items, and products that touted urinary improvement effects such as 'pygeum'. Both ingredients have not been proven safe as foods and are subject to import blockage.

The Korea Customs Service said some products containing ingredients that may affect sexual function, such as epimedium and yohimbine, were also detected. The Korea Customs Service emphasized, 'Consumers must check whether the product bears the KC certification mark when making a purchase to prevent buying illegal products. ' 한글기사 원본(Original Korean Story





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Children's Clothing Harmful Substances Phthalate Plasticizers Nonylphenol Domestic Safety Standards Joint Inspections Kcosmetic Enforcement And Quarantine Act Korean Agency For Technology And Standards Act

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