Chey Tae-won, SK Group chairman, introduces a blueprint for Korea-Japan economic solidarity

Chey Tae-won, SK Group chairman and chair of the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, introduces a blueprint for Korea-Japan economic solidarity at the Nikkei Forum ‘Korea-Japan Special Session’ held at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, on the 9th.

Chey Tae-won, SK Group chairman and chair of the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, introduces a blueprint for Korea-Japan economic solidarity at the Nikkei Forum ‘Korea-Japan Special Session’ held at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, on the 9th.

Yonhap News SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said that, amid a surge in semiconductor demand that makes the construction of additional plants necessary, he is leaving open both domestic locations and overseas possibilities.

On the 10th, after taking part in a talk at the Nikkei Forum ‘Korea-Japan Special Session’ held at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, he met with reporters and, when asked about the site for the next plant after completion of the four fabs at the Yongin Cluster, said, ‘Semiconductor demand keeps increasing, so we cannot avoid going somewhere, and preparation is becoming a task at hand.

’ Regarding the possibility of SK hynix plants expanding overseas, he said, ‘If it cannot be done in our country, is it not a situation where we should place it abroad? ’ He continued, ‘‘We will build only in Korea no matter what’ may also not be the case.

The market could respond in a completely different way after that. ’ He added, ‘If a plant is to go somewhere, an enormous amount of infrastructure is required, and power, land, people, and water all have to be in place.

’ His remarks draw attention in connection with recent reports that proposals for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix to carry out semiconductor facility investments in the Honam and Chungcheong regions are being reviewed in political circles and elsewhere.

At a news conference on the 8th marking the first anniversary of his inauguration, President Lee Jae Myung said he would soon unveil a large-scale investment project to bring about a major shift in the growth strategy, and there is speculation that leading companies in the semiconductor industry, which is recently in a super-boom, are considering investments in areas such as Honam as part of balanced regional development.

However, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are drawing a line on whether they have been in talks with the government, saying they ‘have no knowledge. ’ Chey likewise said, ‘If customers or other countries think they will give us significant benefits, we can also ask for something, and how we respond to such offers is also a matter of our own capability.

There is also a need to ensure at least a minimum level of satisfaction for stakeholders,’ suggesting that a multifaceted review of locations for semiconductor plants is under way. He went on to say, ‘Where and how to build will be decided after comprehensive consideration.

For now, the focus is on building the Yongin Cluster.





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Chey Tae-Won SK Group Chairman Chey Institute For Advanced Studies Nikkei Forum ‘Korea-Japan Special Session’ Imperial Hotel In Tokyo Korea-Japan Economic Solidarity Semiconductor Demand Additional Plants Domestic Locations Overseas Possibilities Samsung Electronics SK Hynix Honam Chungcheong Regions Political Circles Balanced Regional Development Large-Scale Investment Project Semiconductor Industry Super-Boom Investments Infrastructure Power Land People Water Customers Other Countries Benefits Satisfaction Locations Yongin Cluster

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