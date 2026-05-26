Bank Tree Murder Case: Seoul Residents and Environmental Activists Protest

A group of residents and environmental activists from Seoul's Buamdong neighborhood protested outside the Buamdong Art Gallery in Seoul's Jongro District on the 26th, demanding an apology and responsible restoration from the gallery for allegedly killing a 200-year-old bank tree with a herbicide.

사진 크게보기 서울 부암동 주민들과 서울환경연합 활동가 등이 26일 서울 종로구 부암동 환기미술관 앞에서 은행나무 독살 주범 환기미술관 규탄 기자회견을 열고 은행나무 기둥에 손을 댄 채 참회와 생명회복을 기원하고 있다.

강윤중 기자 ‘이 은행나무에는 주민 각자의 스토리가 있습니다. 나무는 주민과 그런 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 나무를 죽이는 건 그 마음을 죽이는 일입니다. ’ 사진 크게보기 서울 부암동 주민들이 26일 서울 종로구 부암동 환기미술관 앞에서 은행나무 독살 주범 환기미술관 규탄 기자회견을 열고 미술관 측의 사과와 책임있는 복원을 요구하고 있다.

강윤중 기자 사진 크게보기 서울환경연합과 부암동 주민들이 26일 서울 종로구 부암동 환기미술관 앞에서 은행나무 독살 주범 환기미술관 규탄 기자회견을 열고 미술관 측의 사과와 책임있는 복원을 요구하고 있다. 강윤중 기자 26일 서울 종로구 부암동 환기미술관 앞에서 ‘은행나무 독살 주범 환기미술관 규탄’ 기자회견이 열렸다. 부암동 주민들과 서울환경연합 활동가 등은 ‘최근 환기미술관 측이 담벼락 밖에 있는 200년 된 은행나무 뿌리에 제초제를 주사해 죽이려 했다’고 주장했다. 이들은 미술관 측의 공개사과와 책임있는 복원을 촉구했다.

사진 크게보기 우종영 나무의사가 26일 서울 종로구 부암동 환기미술관 앞에서 열린 은행나무 독살 주범 환기미술관 규탄 기자회견에서 은행나무의 상태 등에 대해 발언하고 있다. 강윤중 기자 은행나무의 상태를 진단한 우종영 나무의사는 ‘장기간 제초제에 노출된 은행나무는 현재 매우 위태로운 상황이며 즉각적인 조치가 필요하다’고 밝혔다. 사진 크게보기 서울 부암동 주민들과 서울환경연합 활동가 등이 26일 서울 종로구 부암동 환기미술관 앞에서 은행나무 독살 주범 환기미술관 규탄 기자회견을 열고 은행나무의 생명 회복을 기원하는 춤을 추고 있다.

강윤중 기자 사진 크게보기 서울 부암동 주민들과 서울환경연합 활동가 등이 26일 서울 종로구 부암동 환기미술관 앞에서 은행나무 독살 주범 환기미술관 규탄 기자회견을 열고 미술관 측의 사과와 책임있는 복원을 요구하고 있다. 강윤중 기자 회견 후 참석자들은 손을 맞잡고 은행나무 주위에 둥근 원을 만들어 생명회복을 기원하는 춤을 췄다. 이어 나무 기둥에 손을 얹은 채 같이 외쳤다. ‘미안합니다. 함께 할게요.





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bank Tree Murder Case Seoul Residents Environmental Activists Buamdong Art Gallery Herbicide Responsible Restoration

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