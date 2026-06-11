Bank Tree Healing Art Festival Held in Seoul

A significant event took place in Seoul's Gwangjang Market on the occasion of Environment Day. The event was named 'Bank Tree Healing Art Festival' and was held to save a dying bank tree.

작지만 결코 작지 않은 사건이 서울 한복판에서 벌어지고 있다. 지난 5일 환경의날, 종로구 부암동에서는 특별한 행사가 열렸다. 이름하여 ‘은행나무 치유 예술제’였다. 음악회도 아니고, 전시회도 아니며, 특정 정치적 집회도 아니었다.

죽어가는 한 그루 나무를 살리기 위해 주민과 예술가, 환경운동가들이 모인 자리였다. 사건의 전말은 이렇다. 부암동 환기미술관 인근 공동사유지에는 수령 200년으로 추정되는 거대한 은행나무가 서 있다. 높이 20m에 이르는 이 나무는 오랫동안 부암동 주민들의 풍경이었고 기억이었으며 그늘이었다.

그런데 어느 날부터 나무의 잎이 급격히 변색되기 시작했다. 한창 푸른 잎을 틔워야 할 계절에 잎이 누렇게 탈색되고 우수수 떨어져 내렸다. 이상함을 느낀 주민들이 나무 주변을 살펴보던 중 밑동과 뿌리 부근에서 정교하게 뚫린 구멍과 플라스틱 주입기 흔적을 발견했다. 주민들의 항의와 고발이 이어지자 미술관 측은 제초제 주입 사실을 인정하고 사과했다.

나무 회복을 위해 노력하겠다고도 밝혔다. 그러나 주민들은 아직 충분한 조치가 이루어지지 않고 있다고 우려한다. 사태는 법적 대응으로까지 번졌고, 주민들은 지금도 나무를 살리기 위한 활동을 지속하고 있다. 이러한 긴장 속에서 열린 것이 바로 은행나무 치유 예술제였다.

주최 측은 ‘사랑하는 존재가 아플 때 곁을 지키는 마음으로, 나무를 향한 미안함과 생명 회복의 염원을 예술이라는 그릇에 담고자 한다’고 했다





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Bank Tree Art Festival Environment Day Rescue Bank Tree Healing Art Festival

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