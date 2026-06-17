Bank of Korea: Large Performance Bonuses Could Raise Consumer Prices by 0.05 Percentage Points

The Bank of Korea found that if the number of firms like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix that pay large performance bonuses increases, the consumer price inflation rate could be 0.05 percentage points higher. The impact on prices is greater when wages at some firms are unusually high than when wages rise broadly across many firms. The Bank of Korea stated that when large special payments are concentrated in a subset of firms, upward pressure on prices increases significantly.

Large performance bonuses could raise consumer prices by 0.05 percentage points, according to a Bank of Korea analysis.

The impact could be greater than in the past, and inflation around 3% in the second half of this year is expected. Members of the Samsung Electronics labor union unfurl a large banner in front of the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, during the ‘Make it transparent, realize the abolition of caps-4·23 Struggle Resolution Rally’ on April 23. Moon Jae-wo





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bank Of Korea Large Performance Bonuses Consumer Prices Inflation Samsung Electronics SK Hynix Bonuses Impact On Prices Wages Bonuses In The IT Sector IT Sector Bonuses Increased Wage Growth Cost Of Securing Skilled Workers Induces Wage Increases Service Sector Base Rate Increase Big Step Markets Inflation Second Half Of This Year 3% Direct Effect Indirect Effect Oil Prices Russia-Ukraine War Middle East War Bonuses Bonuses In The IT Sector Bonuses Increased Wage Growth Cost Of Securing Skilled Workers Induces Wage Increases Service Sector Base Rate Increase Big Step Markets Inflation Second Half Of This Year 3% Direct Effect Indirect Effect Oil Prices Russia-Ukraine War Middle East War

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