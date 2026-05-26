BTS wins 'American Music Awards' and supports Korean Buddhism

BTS, a popular South Korean boy band, won the 'American Music Awards' for 'Artist of the Year' and 'Song of the Summer' at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on the 25th. They also won 'Best Male K-pop Artist' at the awards ceremony. The band's upcoming concert in Busan, 'ARIRANG,' has sparked controversy over excessive hotel prices and one-way cancellation fees. Some Buddhist temples in Busan and nearby areas have opened their facilities to accommodate BTS fans and tourists. The Korean Buddhist Culture Foundation has also announced that Buddhist temples in Busan and Gyeongnam will provide accommodation to BTS fans and tourists.

그룹 방탄소년단( BTS )이 25일(현지시간) 미국 라스베이거스 MGM 그랜드 가든 아레나에서 열린 미국 3대 대중음악 시상식 ‘아메리칸 뮤직 어워즈(AMA)’에서 통산 두 번째로 대상에 해당하는 ‘올해의 아티스트’를 수상했다.

BTS는 이날 미국에서 열린 어메리칸 뮤직 어워즈(AMA) 시상식 참석 후 팬들과 실시간 소통을 진행했다. BTS는 AMA에서 ‘올해의 아티스트’를 비롯해 ‘올해의 여름 노래’, ‘베스트 남성 K팝 아티스트’ 등 주요 부문을 수상했다. 앞서 다음 달 12∼13일 부산아시아드주경기장에서 열리는 BTS 월드투어 ‘아리랑’ 공연을 앞두고 부산 지역 일부 숙박업소들의 과도한 요금인상과 일방적인 예약 취소 사태가 잇따르며 비판이 이어졌다. 일부 호텔들은 행사 기간 취소 객실이 발생할 경우 정상 가격으로 판매하겠다고 밝혔다.

부산 불교계도 일부 호텔들의 행보를 비판하고, 일부 사찰들이 BTS 공연을 보기 위해 부산을 찾는 전 세계 ‘아미’(BTS 팬덤)를 위해 인근 사찰들이 숙박 공간을 지원하고 나섰다. 한국불교문화사업단은 부산·경남권 템플스테이 운영 사찰들이 BTS 부산 공연을 찾는 국내외 팬들과 관광객들에게 사찰 내 수용 공간을 적극적으로 지원한다고 밝혔다





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BTS American Music Awards Artist Of The Year Song Of The Summer Best Male K-Pop Artist Busan Korean Buddhism Buddhist Temples Excessive Hotel Prices One-Way Cancellation Fees

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