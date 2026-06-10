BILL GATES: 'I DID NOT KNOW ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S CRIMINAL ACTIVITY' - EXCLUSIVE

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates testified at a closed-door House Oversight Committee hearing on 10/10/2022 that he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities and that he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing by the financier towards him or his family.

마이크로소프트 공동창업자 빌 게이츠가 10일(현지시간) 미국 워싱턴 DC에서 열린 하원 감독위원회 비공개 청문회에 출석한 뒤 의회 건물을 나서고 있다. 워싱턴|UPI연합뉴스 빌 게이츠 마이크로소프트(MS) 공동창업자가 10일(현지시간) 미 하원 청문회에서 고 제프리 엡스타인과의 교류가 ‘심각한 판단 착오’였다며 그의 성범죄 행위는 알지 못했다고 증언했다.

CNN방송에 따르면 게이츠는 이날 하원 감독위원회 비공개 청문회에 출석해 모두발언을 통해 ‘나는 엡스타인이 지속적으로 범죄 행위에 가담하는 모습을 본 적도 없고 그런 정황을 알지도 못했다’고 밝혔다. 그는 이어 ‘나는 그의 섬이나 목장, 플로리다 자택에 간 적이 없다. 나는 누구도 피해자로 만든 적이 없다’면서 ‘엡스타인이 나와 개인적인 관계를 형성하려 했을 수는 있지만 나는 전혀 관심이 없었고 응하지도 않았다’고 말했다. 게이츠는 그러면서 엡스타인이 자신의 불륜 관계를 알고 있었다고 밝혔다.

그는 ‘그가 내가 결혼 생활 중 불륜을 저질렀다는 사실을 포함해 내 사생활에 관한 민감 정보를 알고 있다는 사실을 알게 됐다’며 ‘이런 일들은 엡스타인과의 관계와는 무관했으나 우리 가족에겐 고통스러운 일이었다’고 말했다. 게이츠는 2011년 엡스타인을 처음 소개받았으며 당시 그가 글로벌 보건 사업을 위해 수십억달러를 모금할 수 있다고 약속했다고 증언했다. 그는 ‘엡스타인이 과거 법적 문제를 겪은 적이 있다는 사실은 알고 있었지만 그가 저지른 범죄를 심각성을 완전히 이해하지 못했다’며 ‘더 엄격하게 검증했어야 했지만 그러지 못했다’고도 말했다.

다만 엡스틴과의 교류가 ‘제한적’이었으며 2014년 12월 관계를 완전히 끊었다고 주장했다. 하지만 게이츠는 엡스타인이 자신의 불륜 사실을 이용해 교류를 이어가도록 압박했다고 주장했다. 그러면서 ‘그의 시도는 성공하지 못했지만 이는 그가 자신의 목적을 위해 나와의 관계를 어떻게 이용하려 했는지 보여준다. 애초에 만나지 말았어야 했다’고 말했다.

이날 청문회는 앞서 미 법무부의 엡스타인 사건 관련 문서 공개로 게이츠와 엡스틴의 관계에 관심이 쏠리며 열렸다. 엡스타인이 작성한 e메일에는 게이츠가 혼외 관계로 성병에 걸린 뒤 엡스틴에게 도움을 요청했다는 주장이 담겼다. 게이츠는 이후 자신이 혼외 관계를 가진 사실을 인정했다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

House Oversight Committee Jeffrey Epstein Bill Gates Microsoft Sexual Misconduct Sexual Abuse Sexual Assault Sexual Harassment Sexual Exploitation Sexual Violence Sexual Misconduct Allegations Sexual Assault Allegations Sexual Harassment Allegations Sexual Exploitation Allegations Sexual Violence Allegations Sexual Misconduct Case Sexual Assault Case Sexual Harassment Case Sexual Exploitation Case Sexual Violence Case Sexual Misconduct Trial Sexual Assault Trial Sexual Harassment Trial Sexual Exploitation Trial Sexual Violence Trial Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Jeffrey Sexual Assault Allegations Against Jeffrey Eps Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Jeffrey Sexual Exploitation Allegations Against Jeffre Sexual Violence Allegations Against Jeffrey Ep Sexual Misconduct Case Against Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Assault Case Against Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Harassment Case Against Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Exploitation Case Against Jeffrey Epste Sexual Violence Case Against Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Misconduct Trial Against Jeffrey Epstei Sexual Assault Trial Against Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Harassment Trial Against Jeffrey Epstei Sexual Exploitation Trial Against Jeffrey Epst Sexual Violence Trial Against Jeffrey Epstein

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vehicles that have not paid vehicle taxes·fines·tolls will have their license plates removed if caught todayThe Seoul Metropolitan Government is launching a large-scale crackdown on vehicles whose owners habitually fail to pay vehicle taxes, fines, and highway tolls. The operation will be carried out acr...

Read more »

The ‘Eerie Decalcomania’ of the Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping couples… Coincidence or choreography[The Politics of FashionOn the diplomatic stage, clothing is not mere ‘fashion’. At times, it becomes a nonverbal diplomatic symbol that compresses a message. The photos of the North Korean and Chinese leaders and their s...

Read more »

Jeong Cheong-Rae excluded from President Lee Jae Myung’s send-off for overseas tour, and, unusually, Prime Minister Kim Min-Seok attends…why?Jeong Cheong-Rae, leader of the Democratic Party, was not invited on the 9th to the airport send-off event for President Lee Jae Myung’s European tour. It came just a day after President Lee indire...

Read more »

North KoreaChina Relations Enter a 'New Stage' as Xi Jinping Visits North KoreaLu Chao, Director of the Institute of American and East Asian Studies at Liaoning University, assesses that through President Xi Jinping’s visit to North Korea on the 8th and 9th, North KoreaChina relations have entered a new stage. Lu predicts that China will encourage North Korea’s participation in the international community and support improvements in the North Korean people’s economy and livelihoods. There will be more interaction and negotiations not only in the economic and trade fields but also in diplomacy, with the ultimate goal of China’s Korean Peninsula strategy being to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

Read more »

Starvin' Effective: Statin Therapy Reduces Frailty Risk in Older AdultsA study published in the European Heart Journal found that statin therapy, commonly used to lower cholesterol levels, was associated with a 24% lower risk of frailty in older adults compared to those who did not take the medication.

Read more »