B ig Data Analyzed Re tech 'Was There Concern about a Chasm' : Prices Are Jumping, But the Growth Potential Remains

The most searched for reports during the time period were on Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, with 'fears' about a chasm and 'Chasm Is Not Going to Happen' as the most popular keywords. The volatile stock market was dominated by semiconductor stocks, and investors were more interested in key chips. Investor interest was focused on the rising stock prices of key chips.

빅데이터로 본 재테크 가장 많이 검색된 리포트 1위 ‘우려하는 Chasm 안올수도’ SK하이닉스 목표주가 점프 기존 234만원서 400만원으로 지난주 코스피가 장중 8000선을 돌파한 뒤 급락세를 보이며 큰 변동성을 보인 가운데 투자자들의 관심은 시장 주도주인 반도체 종목에 집중되고 있습니다.

다만 주요 반도체 종목 주가가 단기간에 급등한 만큼 최근 로봇 사업 기대감이 높아진 LG전자 등이 시선을 돌리는 분위기도 감지됩니다. 이달 12일부터 18일까지 국내 투자자들이 가장 많이 검색한 종목 1위와 2위는 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스가 나란히 차지했습니다. 가장 많이 검색한 키워드 1위에는 '반도체'가 이름을 올렸으며, 리포트 검색 상위 10위권에도 삼성전자, SK하이닉스 관련 리포트가 7건이나 포함됐습니다. балан s가 지난주 나란히 전고점을 돌파했습니다.

지난 14일 코스피가 7981.41로 종가 기준 사상 최대치를 기록하면서 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스 역시 각각 30만원과 200만원 선 턱밑까지 치솟았습니다. 다만 이튿날부터 차익실현 매물 등이 쏟아지면서 18일 기준 주가는 각각 28만원대, 180만원대로 낮아졌습니다. 노근창 리포트는 ‘우려하는 Chasm이 안올수도있다’며 SK하이닉스의 목표주가를 165만원에서 265만원으로 대폭 상향했습니다. 이 기간 가장 많이 검색된 리포트의 1위에는 노근창의 리포트와 LG전자 관련 리포트가 있었으며, 주요 관심사는 반도체, 제트피처, 로봇 등이었습니다.

공개된 보고서에는 SK하이닉스의 목표주가가 대폭 조정이 나왔으며, 노무라증권의 보고서에서도 SK하이닉스의 목표주가가 폭등한 것으로 나타났습니다





maekyungsns / 🏆 15. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TIX TT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Citizen-Participation National Growth Fund Online Sales Exhausted, Record-Setting DemandCitizen-Participation National Growth Fund, a new investment fund that promises to restore growth to key industries, has experienced record-breaking demand for online sales on its first day. Sales at major brokerages and banks immediately ran out upon opening, with some branches overcrowded as people rushed to subscribe. Woori Bank announced that online sales were exhausted.

Read more »

Analysis and Considerations on the Popularity of the Citizens' Growth FundThe text introduces information and analysis on the popularity of the Citizens' Growth Fund, which has generated significant attention and investment expectations in recent days. It highlights the intense interest of brokerage firms in the fund, the creation of waiting lists, and the sales of the funds even before the official launch date. The text also mentions concerns about the capital's flow to the indices considering the limited funds available, and their hypothesis on the possibility of a shift towards equity index funds. The analysis also analyzes the impact of the fund on the stock markets and provides suggestions for the next steps.

Read more »

WHO: Congo, Uganda Ebloa Risk Level Updted, Ebloa Killed 7 People So FarThe World Health Organization upgraded Congo and Uganda's Ebola risk levels amid fears of a potential international outbreak after confirming 7 deaths in Congo.

Read more »

UFO/UAP Unveiling Website Hits 10-Billion Views and Releases New Data - Part IIThe U.S. government's official UFO/UAP (Unidentified Flying Object/Unidentified Aviation Phenomena) website has seen its number of views exceed 10 billion, and new data has been released, including records of unidentified objects and sightings from various military and government agencies. Among other topics, the article discusses a recording of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in 1948-1950 near a top-secret facility in New Mexico, sightings of unidentified objects in recent years, and video footage and audio recordings related to these occurrences.

Read more »

US-Iran talks, Fed, and market outlookThis news text discusses the potential impact of US-Iran talks, the outlook of the Federal Reserve (Fed), and market trends.

Read more »

Former President Moon Jae-in “I heard the National Growth Fund sold out”···President Lee “All the people are coming together to pool their strength”President Lee Jae Myung, together with former President Moon Jae-in, visited Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, for the first time since taking office to attend the memorial servi...

Read more »