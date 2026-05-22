Britain Release New Guidelines Restricting Transgender Access to Single-Sex Spaces

The UK Equality and Human Rights Commission has released new guidelines restricting the access of transgender individuals to single-sex spaces, such as toilets and hospital wards. These guidelines aim to protect individuals' rights while ensuring the privacy and authenticity of their identities. Transgender individuals, who were once male, can also be denied access to women's-only spaces, which may be problematic.

21일(현지시각) 영국 가디언, 로이터 통신 등에 따르면 영국 평등인권위원회(EHRC)는 공중화장실과 병원 병동 등 ‘단일 성별 공간’에서 트랜스젠더의 출입을 제한할 수 있다는 새로운 시행 지침을 공개했다.

지침은 사생활 보호와 존엄성, 안전 보장 등 ‘정당한 목적’이 있을 경우 원칙적으로 여성 전용 화장실·탈의실·병동은 생물학적 성별 기준으로 단일 성별 공간을 운영할 수 있다고 규정했다. 출생 당시 남성이었던 트랜스젠더 여성에 대해 여성 전용 공간 이용을 제한할 수 있다는 뜻이다. 다만 이런 조치는 상황에 비해 과도하지 않아야 한다는 ‘비례성 원칙’에 따라 이뤄져야 하며, 모든 이용자의 권리와 필요를 균형 있게 고려해야 한다고 명시했다. 평등인권위는 트랜스젠더에게 어떠한 서비스나 시설도 제공하지 않는 것은 비례의 원칙에 부합하지 않기 때문에 차별적일 수 있다고 설명했다.

구체적으로 학교, 교도소, 스포츠시설, 의료기관 등에서 제 3의 별도의 중립 공간을 마련하는 등 완화 조치를 도입할 것을 권고했다





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UK Transgender Equality Commission Single-Sex Spaces Restricting Access

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