AI 기반 솔루션 제공 및 디지털 광고대행 기업 팡고지와이가 AI 광고 솔루션 ‘팡고뉴로’를 출시

AI 기반 솔루션 제공 및 디지털 광고대행 기업 팡고지와이가 5월 18일 AI 광고 솔루션 ‘팡고뉴로’를 공식 출시했다. 팡고뉴로는 흩어진 광고 데이터를 통합하고 대화형 AI를 통해 마케팅 성과 분석부터 캠페인 생성·수정·삭제까지 광고 관리 전반을 제어하는 솔루션이다.

AI 기반 솔루션 제공 및 디지털 광고대행 기업 팡고지와이가 5월 18일 광고 데이터 통합과 캠페인 관리를 지원하는 AI 광고 솔루션 ‘팡고뉴로’를 공식 출시했다. 팡고뉴로는 흩어진 광고 데이터를 통합하고 대화형 AI를 통해 마케팅 성과 분석부터 캠페인 생성·수정·삭제까지 광고 관리 전반을 제어하는 솔루션이다.

기존 대시보드가 광고 성과를 보여주는 데 그쳤다면, 팡고뉴로는 분석 결과를 바탕으로 실제 광고 운영까지 연결하는 것이 특징이다. 또한 팡고뉴로는 마케터가 네이버·메타·구글 등 광고 매체 관리자 페이지에 각각 접속하지 않아도 캠페인 생성·수정·삭제 등 운영 작업을 처리할 수 있도록 지원한다. AI와 채팅하듯 명령하면 광고 계정과 연동해 작업이 실행되는 방식이다. 핵심 기능은 네 가지다.

먼저 AI 대화형 매니지먼트는 네이버·메타·구글·카카오모먼트·틱톡 등 주요 광고 매체와 구글 애널리틱스4(GA4) 데이터를 실시간으로 분석하고 광고 운영 명령을 실행한다. 예를 들어 효율이 낮은 캠페인 종료나 신규 캠페인 생성 등을 대화창에서 지시할 수 있다. 스마트 매니지먼트 기능은 광고 성과 추이에 따라 매체별 예산 배분을 조정하고 네이버 파워링크 키워드 입찰가를 AI가 판단해 수정·유지한다. 시트 자동화 기능은 광고 매체별 성과 데이터를 정해진 시간에 구글 시트로 자동 추출·업데이트한다.

예약 작업 기능은 반복되는 성과 점검표와 종합 분석 리포트를 AI가 작성해 담당자 e메일로 발송한다. 팡고뉴로는 광고 매체 데이터 외에도 네이버 데이터랩의 검색·쇼핑 트렌드, 서울시 지하철·버스 노선별 유동인구 데이터, 구글·메타·틱톡의 경쟁사 광고 소재 트렌드, TV 광고 상품 정보 등을 활용해 온·오프라인 분석을 지원한다. 회사 측은 광고대행사의 데이터 취합과 관리자 페이지 조작 시간을 줄이고, 인하우스 마케터가 여러 대행사에 의존하지 않고 캠페인을 직접 관리할 수 있도록 돕는다고 설명했다.

유승재 팡고지와이 최고기술책임자(CTO)는 ‘기존 마케팅 툴이 과거의 숫자를 보여주는 도구였다면 팡고뉴로는 분석을 바탕으로 광고를 직접 움직이는 시스템’이라며 ‘마케터들이 단순 반복 업무에서 벗어나 AI와 대화하며 전략적 의사결정에 집중할 수 있도록 하겠다’고 말했다. 한편 팡고뉴로는 출시를 기념해 공식 홈페이지에서 무료 체험 프로모션을 진행하고 있다





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