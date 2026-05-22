Anchour Won't Set UP Bar For Queer Festival Amid Dispute

In response to controversy over last year's decision not to participate in South Korea's first-ever international queer festival, the National Human Rights Commission has decided to set up a booth at this year's festival. However, their human rights committee chairman plans to attend other conservative Christian groups' events that may hold similar viewpoints and has not ruled out attending them.

지난해 퀴어문화축제에 폐 Absence, 논란이 됐던 국가인권위원회(인권위)가 올해는 서울퀴어문화축제에 부스를 설치하는 데 합의했다. 다만 안창호 인권위원장은 동성애에 '반대'하는 보수 기독교단체 행사에도 함께 참여하겠다는 뜻을 밝혔다. 2021년 서울퀴어문화축제는 다음달 13일 서울 남대문로와 우정국로 일대에서 열린다.

안창호 위원장은 22일 서울 중구 인권위에서 열린 '제9차 전원위원회'에서 '성소수자 혐오·차별 예방을 위한 퀴어문화축제 참여 추진 의결' 안건을 논의하기 전, 모두발언을 통해 ‘인권위는 퀴어축제를 위해 부스를 설치하고 인권지킴이단 운영을 통해 양측 행사 관련 혐오표현 대응과 물리적 충돌 예방 활동을 펼칠 예정’이라고 밝혔다. 이어 ‘저는 퀴어축제 및 거룩한방파제 행사를 방문한다’고 덧붙였다. 거룩한방파제는 동성애 혐오 표현 등으로 논란이 된 보수 기독교 단체로, 2015년부터 퀴어 문화 축제 때마다 ‘맞불’ 형태의 집회를 열어 왔다.

인권위는 2017년부터 서울퀴어문화축제의 참여를 통해 부스를 운영했으나, 지난해 안 위원장으로 인해 불참을 결정했었다. 거룩한방파제 쪽이 참석을 요청하자 ‘어느 한쪽만 참여하는 것이 부적절하다’는 이유였다. 이에 인권위 직원은 개별적으로 퀴어문화축제에 참여하고 부스를 운영했다. 안 위원장은 저서나 기독교계 단체 활동 과정에서, 동성애에 대한 왜곡된 정보를 전하고 혐오 발언을 반복했다는 비판을 받았다.

그러나 서울퀴어문화축제 주최 쪽은 인권위 부스 설치를 받아들이는지는 불투명하다. 양선우 서울퀴어문화축제 조직위원장은 “아직 인권위에서 참여 연락을 받지도 않았고 부스 설치를 받아 줄지도 결정된 바 없다”고 말했다. 이어 ‘퀴어문화축제 참여는 ‘성적 지향과 성별 정체성을 비롯해 다양한 정체성을 가진 사람들이 평등하게 어우러지고 존중하자’는 우리 가치에 동의한다는 의미’라며 ‘그간의 차별 발언을 사과하지도 않은 데다 혐오와 차별을 조장하는 거룩한 방파제 집회에 발을 걸치고 퀴어문화축제를 이야기하는 안창호 위원장 행태는 결코 진정성 있는 인권행동이 아니다’라고 말했다





hanitweet / 🏆 12. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Queer Culture Discrimination LGBTQIA+ Rights National Human Rights Commission Conservative Christian Groups

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Korean Flour Millers Imposed with 700 Billion Won Fines for Alleged Collusion on Flour PricesThe Korea Fair Trade Commission has imposed fines amounting to 700 billion won on domestic flour millers for suspected collusion on flour prices, making it the largest fine in a collusion case. The companies agreed on flour prices and volumes, applying collusively set prices to large food companies.

Read more »

UK Relaxes Russia Energy Sanctions Amid Ukraine CrisisThe UK has announced plans to add Russian oil refined in third countries to its sanctions list, following allegations that Russian oil is being smuggled out of Ukraine and Russia to avoid sanctions. The move has been criticized as a weakening of sanctions against Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

Read more »

Harvard Professors Uphold Extra Credit Score Limit Amid Rising Grades ConcernThe faculty of Harvard University voted to impose a 20% limit on the extra credits known as 'A' grades, allowing professors to grant them to maximum 4 students per class.

Read more »

The Cannes Film Festival and the Art of Auteurist FilmmakingThe 79th Cannes Film Festival is in its final days, with most of the Competition titles already unveiled. As the festival hosts various notable films from renowned directors, it is worth examining the art of auteurist filmmaking and the expectations that often come with such titles.

Read more »

US to move part of Thaad from South Korea to Middle East amid tensions with IranThe US is relocating some of the Thaad anti-missile components from South Korea to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran, revealing preparations for a potential escalation.

Read more »

Interview with a Korean Student Film Director at the Cannes Film FestivalA Korean student film director shares his thoughts on the Cannes Film Festival and his dreams of making his first feature film.

Read more »