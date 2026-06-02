An Unsealed Disclosure of Military Cooperation between South Korea and the US

The South Korean Defense Minister, An Guibak, disclosed the evaluation level of South Korea and the US regarding the transfer of operational control over military forces, which led to a controversy over the leak of classified information.

안규백 국방부 장관이 지난달 31일(현지시간) 제23차 아시아 안보회의(샹그릴라 대화)가 열리고 있는 싱가포르 샹그릴라 호텔에서 취재진과 만나 현안에 대해 설명하고 있다. 전시작전통제권(전작권) 전환을 위한 한·미 양국의 평가 수준을 공개한 안규백 국방부 장관의 발언이 비밀 유출 논란에 휩싸였다.

안 장관은 지난달 31일 싱가포르 출장 중 ‘한·미 양국은 2020년에 전작권 전환 조건의 94%가 이미 충족됐다고 합의한 것을 비롯해 우리의 능력에 대해 충분히 설명했다’고 밝혔다. 이날 아시아안보회의(샹그릴라 대화)에 참석한 미국 의원들을 만나 한국군의 전작권 행사 능력을 설명하고 협조를 요청했다는 것이다. 한·미는 조건이 갖춰지면 전작권을 한국군에 이양하기로 하고, 구체적인 매뉴얼을 만들어 평가를 진행 중이다. 하지만 구체적인 평가 항목이나 이행 수준은 한·미 연합의 비밀로 간주하고 있다.

자칫 한·미 연합 전력 수준과 방어 태세가 북한 등에 공개될 것을 우려해서다. 그런데 국방부 수장이 나서 양국 군 당국이 공개를 꺼려 온 94%라는 구체적인 수치를 언급한 것이다. 논란이 일자 국방부는 ‘조속한 전작권 회복과 관련한 국민의 알권리 보장과 이해를 돕기 위해 개략적인 수치를 제시한 것’이라며 ‘구체적인 내용을 적시한 게 아니어서 한·미 연합 비밀에 해당하지 않는다’고 해명했다. 하지만 국방부는 지난해 전작권 전환 평가 결과에 대한 국회의 자료 제출 요구에 ‘(전작권과 관련한) 평가 항목 및 결과 등 구체적인 사항은 한·미 연합의 비밀로 답변이 제한된다’며 비공개 입장을 고수한 바 있다.

전작권 평가 추정이 가능한 자료를 공개하지 않겠다는 뜻이다. 군 당국이 지금까지 7년 넘게 국회에 관련 내용을 설명하지 않은 것은 사안의 민감성을 방증한다. 미국은 지난 3월 정동영 통일부 장관의 북한 구성시 우라늄 농축시설 존재 언급을 이유로 아직까지 북핵 동향 관련 정보 제공을 중단하고 있다. 한·미 동맹에 균열 징후가 이어지고 있는 만큼 책임 있는 당국자라면 단어 하나에도 신중을 기해 발언하는 것이 맞다.

한·미는 어제부터 1박2일 동안 한국군의 핵추진잠수함 보유와 우라늄 농축 등과 관련한 협의를 시작했다. 현 정부가 역점을 두고 있는 전작권 환수나 핵추진잠수함 보유 등은 결국 한·미 동맹의 튼튼한 신뢰가 기반이 돼야 순조롭게 진행될 수 있다는 점을 분명히 인식할 필요가 있다





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South Korea US Military Cooperation Operational Control Transfer Of Operational Control Classified Information Evaluation Level North Korea Nuclear Weapons Nuclear Proliferation

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