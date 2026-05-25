An Impartial Comparison of the Two Candidates for the Mayor of Ansong, South Korea

A recent survey conducted by Realmeter, a reputable polling agency, revealed that incumbent Ansong City Mayor, Kim Kwang-chang of the People's Party, and his rival, Lee Seok-geul of the Democratic Party, are neck-and-neck in terms of popularity. The survey was conducted among 508 randomly selected residents aged 18 and above in Ansong, South Korea.

6.3 지방선거가 9일 앞으로 다가온 가운데 이재명 대통령 고향인 경북 안동의 시장 후보 적합도 2차 조사에서 현 시장인 권기창 국민의힘 후보와 이삼걸 더불어민주당 후보가 오차범위 내에서 접전을 벌이고 있는 것으로 조사됐다.

직전 조사(5월 14~15일)에서는 권 후보가 이 후보를 오차 범위 밖에서 앞섰다. 가 여론조사전문기관인 리얼미터에 의뢰해 지난 22일과 23일까지 이틀간 안동시에 거주하는 만18세 이상 성인 남녀 508명을 대상으로 실시한 여론조사 결과 권기창 후보가 47.2%, 이삼걸 후보가 39.3%를 기록했다.

'없음'과 '잘 모름' 응답은 각각 5.6%, 7.9%였다. 연령대 별로 지지도를 살펴보면 권 후보는 70세 이상(57.7%)과 60대(53.1%), 여성(50.6%), 국민의힘 지지층(73.6%)에서 상대적으로 강세를 보였고, 이 후보는 30대(52.2%)와 50대(46.9%), 남성(46.9%),민주당 지지층(82.5%)에서 상대적으로 우세를 보였다.

선거 9일 앞두고 오차범위 밖 → 오차범위 내 접전으로 지지율 변화 이 대통령 지지자 85.1%- 한일정상회담 긍정 85.4%, 이삼걸 후보 지지 특히 처음으로 고향 안동에서 이재명 대통령의 국정운영 지지도를 물은 결과 긍정 평가가 55.1%에 달했는데, 긍정 평가자의 81.5%가 이삼걸 후보를 지지해 대통령 효과를 얻고 있는 것으로 나타났다. 또한 19일 안동에서 진행된 한일정상회담에 대해 조사대상 62.3%가 긍정평가를 드러낸 가운데, 그 중 85.4%가 이 후보를 지지하는 것으로 조사됐다. 한편 정당 지지도를 묻는 질문에는 국민의힘 48.8%, 민주당 28.6%를 기록했다.

권 후보는 정당 지지율과 엇비슷한 반면 이 후보는 정당 지지율보다 10%p 이상 높은 지지율을 보여줬다. 후보 선택기준, 지역발전 기여도 25.8%·정책 및 공약 18.3%·후보자 인물 및 자질 14.5% 후보 선택 기준에서는 정당보다 지역 발전과 정책 경쟁력이 더 중요하다는 응답이 많았다. 응답자의 25.8%는 '지역 발전 기여도'를 후보 선택의 가장 중요한 기준으로 꼽았고 '정책 및 공약' 18.3%, '후보자 인물 및 자질' 14.5%, '도덕성 및 청렴성' 12.1%이 뒤를 이었다.

'소속 정당' 11.9%에 그쳤고 '과거 경력 및 성과'와 '당선 가능성'은 각각 7.8%와 5.6%로 상대적으로 낮게 나타났다. 투표 의향을 묻는 질문에 응답자의 '85.3%가 '투표하겠다'고 답했고 그중 '반드시 투표하겠다'는 적극층은 62.6%로 나타나 전반적으로 투표 참여 의지가 높은 것으로 확인됐다. 반면 '투표할 생각이 없다'는 응답은 12.8%였고 '잘 모름'은 1.8%였다.

이번 조사는 구조화된 설문지를 이용한 전화자동응답(ARS) 방식으로 진행됐으며, 휴대전화 가상번호 100%를 사용했고 응답률은 9.7%이다. 2026년 4월 말 행정안전부 주민등록 인구통계를 기준으로 성별·연령별·권역별 가중값(림가중)을 부여했으며, 표본오차는 95% 신뢰수준에 ±4.4%포인트다. 자세한 내용은 중앙선거여론조사심의위원회 누리집을 참조하면 된다. #지방선거 #안동시장후보 #여론조사 #이삼걸 #권기





OhmyNews_Korea / 🏆 16. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ansong City Mayor Kim Kwang-Chang Lee Seok-Geul Realmeter Polling Agency Survey Popularity Incumbent Rival Democratic Party People's Party Ansong South Korea Randomly Selected Residents Aged 18 And Above Neck-And-Neck Popularity Survey Conducted Realmeter Polling Agency Survey Popularity Incumbent Rival Democratic Party People's Party Ansong South Korea Randomly Selected Residents Aged 18 And Above Neck-And-Neck Popularity Survey Conducted Realmeter Polling Agency Survey Popularity Incumbent Rival Democratic Party People's Party Ansong South Korea Randomly Selected Residents Aged 18 And Above Neck-And-Neck Popularity Survey Conducted Realmeter Polling Agency Survey Popularity Incumbent Rival Democratic Party People's Party Ansong South Korea Randomly Selected Residents Aged 18 And Above Neck-And-Neck Popularity Survey Conducted Realmeter Polling Agency Survey Popularity Incumbent Rival Democratic Party People's Party Ansong South Korea Randomly Selected Residents Aged 18 And Above Neck-And-Neck Popularity Survey Conducted Realmeter Polling Agency Survey Popularity Incumbent Rival Democratic Party People's Party Ansong South Korea Randomly Selected Residents Aged 18 And Above Neck-And-Neck Popularity Survey Conducted Realmeter Polling Agency Survey Popularity Incumbent Rival Democratic Party People's Party Ansong South Korea Randomly Selected Residents Aged 18 And Above Neck-And-Neck Popularity Survey Conducted Realmeter Polling Agency Survey Popularity Incumbent Rival Democratic Party People's Party Ansong South Korea Randomly Selected Residents Aged 18 And Above

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