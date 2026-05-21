Air France, Airbus found partially guilty in Boeing 737 crash

The Paris Court of Appeals found Air France and Airbus, the parent company of the aircraft, guilty of manslaughter in the crash of an Airbus A330 in 2009. The crash killed all 228 passengers and crew on board.

2009년 대서양에 추락한 에어프랑스 여객기의 꼬리 부분을 인양하는 모습(파리=연합뉴스) 송진원 특파원=2009년 브라질 리우데자네이루에서 프랑스 파리로 향하던 여객기 추락 사고와 관련해 항공사와 항공기 제조업체가 17년 만에 과실치사 혐의로 유죄 판결을 받았다.

파리 고등법원은 21일(현지시간) 에어프랑스와 에어버스에 대한 항소심에서 1심과 달리 두 업체의 책임을 인정하고 법정 최고형인 22만5천 유로(약 3억9천만원)의 벌금형을 선고했다. 벌금 액수는 대기업의 자본력에 비하면 상징적인 수준에 불과하지만 17년에 걸친 법정 공방 끝에 조종사 개인의 실수를 넘어 기업의 시스템적 방치가 참사를 낳았다는 점을 사법부가 공식 인정한 판결이 됐다. 한국인 1명을 포함한 승객 216명과 승무원 12명 등 총 228명을 태운 에어프랑스 소속 에어버스 A330은 2009년 6월 1일 리우데자네이루를 출발한 지 몇 시간 만에 대서양에 추락했다.

이 사고로 228명 모두 숨졌다. 프랑스 항공사고조사국의 조사 결과 당시 기상 악화로 외부 속도 계측 장치가 얼어붙어 자동 조종 모드가 해제됐고, 이 상황에 당황한 조종사가 대처를 미숙하게 하는 바람에 비행기가 추락한 것으로 나타났다. 에어프랑스와 에어버스는 모두 과실 치사 혐의를 부인해왔다. 에어버스는 비행기가 추락한 주요 원인을 조종사에게서 찾았고, 에어프랑스는 조종실 안에서 실제로 어떤 일이 벌어졌는지 알 수 없다고 항변했다.

당시 재판부는 제조사인 에어버스가 속도 센서의 결빙 위험성을 알고도 부품 교제를 신속하게 하지 않았고, 에어프랑스는 조종사들에게 센서 결빙 시 대처법을 충분히 훈련시키지 않은 과실이 있다고 인정했다. 당시 검찰 역시 두 업체의 유죄를 입증할 법적 증거가 부족하다며 이례적으로 무죄를 구형했다. 이 사고로 아들을 잃은 희생자 협회장 다니엘 라미씨는 법정 밖에서'정의가 실현됐다'고 판결을 환영했다. 라미씨는 에어프랑스와 에어버스 측에 더 이상 재판을 끌지 말 것을 촉구했다. 그는'이 절차를 계속하는 데는 인간적, 도덕적, 법적 정당성이 전혀 없다'고 말했다





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Air France Airbus Crash Guilty Manslaughter

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