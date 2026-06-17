천안 동남경찰서. 촉법소년들이 차량을 훔쳐 무면허 운전한 끝에 보호시설에 수용된 것으로 파악됐다.

천안 동남경찰서. 뉴스1 충남 천안에서 차량을 훔쳐 무면허 운전을 한 촉법소년들이 잇따라 범행을 저지른 끝에 보호시설에 수용된 것으로 파악됐다. 천안동남경찰서는 차량 절도와 무면허 운전 혐의로 조사 중인 천안지역 초등학생 A군(12)과 B군(12) 등 3명을 소년분류심사원 등 소년보호시설에서 감호하고 있다고 17일 밝혔다. A군과 B군 등은 지난달 13일 오전 7시 20분 천안시 동남구 한 아파트 지하주차장에서 스포츠유틸리티차량(SUV)을 훔쳐 운전한 혐의를 받고 있다.

천안 동남경찰서. 뉴스1 충남 천안에서 차량을 훔쳐 무면허 운전을 한 촉법소년들이 잇따라 범행을 저지른 끝에 보호시설에 수용된 것으로 파악됐다. 천안동남경찰서는 차량 절도와 무면허 운전 혐의로 조사 중인 천안지역 초등학생 A군(12)과 B군(12) 등 3명을 소년분류심사원 등 소년보호시설에서 감호하고 있다고 17일 밝혔다.

A군과 B군 등은 지난달 13일 오전 7시 20분 천안시 동남구 한 아파트 지하주차장에서 스포츠유틸리티차량(SUV)을 훔쳐 운전한 혐의를 받고 있다. 당시 ‘초등학생이 차를 운전해 주변을 돌아다니고 있다’는 신고가 잇따라 접수됐고 경찰은 추적 끝에 약 2시간 25분 만인 같은 날 오전 동남구 신부동의 한 거리에서 운전자인 A군을 검거했다. 함께 차량에 타고 있던 B군과 C군(12)은 차에서 내려 달아났다가 약 8시간 뒤인 오후 3시 25분쯤 동남구의 한 거리에서 붙잡혔다. 경찰 조사 결과 A군은 잠기지 않은 차량 문을 열고 들어가 시동이 걸리자 그대로 차량을 몰고 달아난 것으로 드러났다.

검거 과정에서는 가드레일을 들이받는 사고도 낸 것으로 조사됐다. 주범 A군 즉시 수용…재범에 추가 영장 소년부 법원은 당시 운전자이자 주범이었던 A군에 대해 소환 절차 없이 곧바로 소년분류심사원에 수용할 수 있는 긴급동행영장을 발부했다. 반면 B군과 C군은 부모에게 인계됐으며 경찰은 이들의 학교생활과 가정환경 등을 추가로 조사해왔다. 그러나 일주일 뒤인 지난달 20일 오전 B군은 또 다른 친구 D군(12)의 아버지 차량을 훔쳐 D군을 태운 채 당진까지 무면허 운전을 한 것으로 조사됐다.

이들은 차량을 몰고 당진으로 이동한 뒤 범행 약 3시간 20분 만에 차를 버리고 달아났다. 이후 30분 뒤 당진시 읍내동의 한 PC방에서 경찰에 붙잡혔다.

‘보호자 인계만으로는 부족’ 통상 만 10세 이상 14세 미만의 촉법소년은 형사처벌 대상이 아니어서 경찰 조사 후 보호자에게 인계돼 왔다. 그러나 경찰은 B군이 같은 범행을 재차 저질렀다는 점을 고려해 B군과 C군, D군에 대해서도 긴급동행영장을 신청했다. 법원은 이 가운데 B군과 D군에 대한 영장을 발부했다. 긴급동행영장이 발부되면 만 14세 미만 촉법소년도 소년보호시설 등에 수용할 수 있다.

이에 따라 A군과 B군, D군 등 3명은 현재 보호시설에서 생활하며 심사를 받은 뒤 소년보호처분 여부가 결정될 예정이다. 경찰 관계자는 ‘1명에 대해서는 영장이 기각됐지만 범행 가담 정도가 중한 3명에 대해서 영장이 발부됐다. 현재 셋 다 부모 등 보호자와 격리돼 감호 중’이라고 말했다. 이어 ‘요즘에는 촉법소년일지라도 사안이 중하거나 재범 가능성, 보호자 관리가 어렵다고 판단될 경우 즉각적으로 긴급동행영장을 신청하는 추세’라고 설명했다





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