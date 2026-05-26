양천구 '스마트보안등' 설치와 지방선거 여성안전 공약의 한계

서울 양천구가 취약계층 야간 안전을 위해 스마트보안등을 도입하고 있으나, 최근 잇따른 여성 살해 사건에 대한 지방선거 후보들의 안전 공약이 젠더폭력의 실상을 외면하고 있다는 비판이 제기되고 있다. 전문가들은 친밀한 관계에서 주로 발생하는 여성혐오범죄의 현실을 반영하지 않은 채 밤길 조도 개선 등에만 치우친 공약은 실효성이 없다고 지적한다.

서울 양천구 where authorities are installing 'Smart Security Lights' in residential areas to enhance nighttime safety for vulnerable populations including single-person households.

These lights brighten when residents with the '安心 app' approach and can be activated to flash in emergencies by shaking one's phone, signaling distress to nearby individuals.

This initiative follows a series of high-profile femicide cases across South Korea, such as the murder of a 17-year-old woman in Gwangju by an unknown man, prompting local election candidates to propose safety pledges focusing on improving street lighting, replacing lights with LEDs, and operating early-morning buses for late-night commuters.

However, critics argue these measures narrowly frame violence as occurring solely in dark public spaces by strangers, overlooking the prevalence of intimate partner femicide. According to the 2025 Gender Equality and Family statistics, intimate partner homicide and fatal assault cases rose by 6.8% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Candidates from both the Democratic Party of Korea and the People Power Party, including Seoul mayoral candidate Oh Se-hoon and Busan mayoral candidate Park Hyung-jun, have centered their women-focused pledges on lighting improvements and late-night bus services, respectively.

Experts such as Choi Ran, deputy director of the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, criticize this approach as merely repackaging civic convenience policies (like better street lighting) as women's safety measures, while the actual majority of gender-based violence occurs within intimate relationships.

Moreover, the candidates' plans to strengthen existing 'one-stop support centers' lack concrete implementation details and merely recycle existing policies already widely adopted by local governments. Lee Seon-hee, representative of the Korean Women's Political Network, points out the absence of evaluations on policy effectiveness and describes both parties' platforms as overly inertial.

The news concludes with a separate note on U.S.-South Korea discussions regarding the timing of wartime operational control transfer, where President Yoon emphasizes that a nation's fundamental principle is to defend itself





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여성안전 지방선거 스마트보안등 젠더폭력 친밀한 관계 범죄

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