북중 정상회담, 외신 분석… 서방에 대한 단결과 영향력 다툼

시진핑 중국 국가주석의 북한 방문과 김정은 국무위원장과의 정상회담에 대해 외신들은 양국이 서방 주도 국제질서에 맞선 단결된 모습을 보였으며, 중국은 대북 영향력을 재확인하고 러시아와의 균형을 유지하려 했다고 평가했다. 비핵화 의제와 관련해선 공개적 언급이 없었고, 이번 회담이 북중 관계와 region 전략 구도에 광범위한 영향을 미칠 것으로 전망했다.

북중 정상회담 이후 외신들은 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 방북과 김정은 북한 국무위원장과의 회담이 단순한 외교적 만남을 넘어 전략적 의미를 지닌다는 점을 강조했다. 워싱턴포스트는 회담이 서방 주도의 국제질서에 대응해 중국과 북한이 단결된 모습을 보였으며, 두 나라의 오랜 유대 관계를 재확인하는 자리였다고 평가했다.

뉴욕타임스는 시 주석이 김 위원장에게 전략적 소통과 전 분야 교류 강화를 주문한 점에 주목하며, 이는 러시아의 대북 영향력 확대에 대응해 균형을 유지하려는 중국의 의도로 해석했다. 신문은 또한 북한이 중국과 러시아 사이에서 균형 외교를 통해 군사·경제적 이익을 추구하려 한다면서, 이런 상황이 한국과 미국 등 지역 동맹국들에게 불안감을 줄 수 있다고 지적했다. 월스트리트저널은 시 주석이 서방에 맞서 중국 중심의 단결된 전선 구축을 목표로 하고 있으며, 북한의 강화된 러시아와의 관계 속에서 중국의 영향력을 재확인하려 했다고 분석했다.

특히, 시 주석이 북한의 비핵화 문제를 공개적으로 거론하지 않은 점이 두드러졌다고 외신들은 보도했다. 뉴욕타임스는 과거 북중 회담에서는 비핵화 협력 문구가 포함됐지만, 작년 9월 김 위원장의 방중 이후로는 이러한 내용이 사라졌다고 지적하며, 중국이 북한의 중요한 정치적·경제적 후원자로서의 역할을 재강조했다고 해석했다. AP통신은 북한과 중국이 미국과의 대치 속에서 전통적 동맹관계를 완전히 복원하려는 의지를 보이고 있다면서, 이번 회담이 북중 관계를 넘어 지역 정세에 광범위한 파장을 미칠 것으로 전망했다.

영국 BBC는 시 주석의 방북이 중국의 대북 영향력 회복 시도로, 특히 북러 밀착을 견제하려는 의도가 있다고 분석했다. 방송은 중국에게 북한이 통제 가능하면서도 예측하기 어려운 파트너라고 지적하며, 중국이 국경 안정성과 영향력은 원하지만 북한의 핵 문제로 인한 위엶에는 휘말리지 않으려 한다고 풀이했다. 또한 이번 방북이 단순한 우호 관계 이상으로 영향력 확보에 더_weight_있다고 진단했다.

카네기국제평화재단의 안킷 판다 연구원은 중국이 북러 밀착 속에서 자국의 이익을 보호하려 한다고 말했고, 난징대의 주펅 교수는 중국이 북한에 평화와 비핵화를 위한 대화를 촉구하며, 경제·사회적 접촉을 통해 고립에서 벗어나도록 유도해야 한다고 제안했다. 이처럼 외신들은 이번 회담을 단기적으로는 북중 협력 심화와 서방에 대한 단결을, 장기적으로는 regional power dynamics와 비핵화 문제에서 복잡한 함의를 가진 사건으로 분석했다





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북중 정상회담 시진핑 김정은 외신 분석 비핵화 러시아 서방

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