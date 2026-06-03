박지훈, '취사병 전설이 되다' 통해 코믹 분장으로 이미지 변신 성공… 즉흥 연기 비결 전수

티빙 드라마 '취사병 전legend되다' 주연 박지훈, 독특한 분장과 즉흥 연기로 호평. 등뼈 피리 장면과 미역 옷 장면 비하인드 공개. 취사병 체험으로 입대 전 새로운 깨달음 얻어.

지난 2일 서울 종로구 삼청동의 한 카페에서 티빙 오리지널 드라마 ' 취사병 전설이 되다 '의 주연배우 박지훈 과의 인터뷰가 진행되었다. 여느 인터뷰와 달리 이날은 박지훈 의 독특하고 기묘한 분장에 대한 질문이 많았는데, 이는 드라마 에서 그가 코믹한 분장을 통해 이미지 변신에 성공했기 때문이다.

'취사병 전설이 되다'는 동명 웹툰을 원작으로 한 12부작 드라마로, 주인공 강성재(박지훈)가 취사병으로 입대하며 벌어지는 이야기를 판타지 세계관과 결합했다. 눈앞에 게임창이 떠오르고 퀘스트를 깨듯 요리를 하면 환상적인 음식이 만들어진다는 설정이다. 특히 강성재의 요리를 맛본 사람들의 감탄하는 모습을 코믹하게 그려내 화제를 모았다. 박지훈은 화제가 된 '돼지 등뼈 피리 장면'의 뒷이야기를 전했는데, 이 장면은 군 PX 이동 판매 차량 '황금마차' 운영자가 강성재의 등뼈 감자탕을 먹은 뒤 상상한 장면으로, 축구 공격수가 되어 슛을 날리고 골키퍼 강성재가 등뼈를 들고 방어하며 피리를 불었다.

그는 "등뼈 장면은 소품만 준비돼 있었고 그런 식으로 막는다는 설정은 없었다. 현장에서 '노래 하나만 틀어주시면 어떨까요?

' 했더니 왈츠풍 노래가 나와서 즉흥적으로 연기했다. 러시아 민속춤도 춰보고 할 수 있는 걸 해보자는 식이었다"고 설명했다. 또 성게미역국을 맛본 대대장 백춘익(정웅인)이 미역을 휘감은 천사 강성재를 보는 착각에 빠진 장면도 명장면으로 꼽혔는데, "실제로 미역 옷을 입고 촬영했고 옷이 너무 파여서 현장에서 수정했다. 와이어 타고 내려오는 장면이었다"고 했다.

내년 입대를 앞둔 박지훈은 취사병의 고충을 간접적으로나마 깨달았다며 "해병대에 가고 싶은 생각은 여전한데, '해병대 가도 취사병은 하지 말아야겠다'는 생각이 들었다. 실제 취사병들은 얼마나 힘들지 가늠이 안 된다"고 말했다. 아역 배우 출신인 박지훈은 2017년 '프로듀스 101' 시즌2를 통해 워너원으로 데뷷했고, 이후 가수와 배우 활동을 병행하다 최근에는 연기에 집중하고 있다. OTT 드라마 '약한 영웅'으로 연기력을 인정받았고, 영화 '왕과 사는 남자'로 올해 백상예술대상 영화 부문 남자 신인 연기상을 수상했다.

연기 준비에 대해 그는 "연기 훈련은 어려서 잘 기억나지 않는다. 하얀 백지 상태로 현장에 가서 흡수하는 것 같다. 준비해서 가면 연출자와 생각이 다를 때 오히려 힘들다. 대사를 외우고 가서 현장에서 상대 배우를 보고 흡수하고 경청하는 편"이라고 강조했다





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박지훈 취사병 전설이 되다 티빙 드라마 분장 코미디 등뼈 피리 미역 옷 백상예술대상 프로듀스101

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