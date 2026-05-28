미국과 이란의 종전 협상, 호르무즈 해협에서 두번째 군사공격으로 긴장 높아진다

미국과 이란의 종전 협상이 막판 진통을 겪는 가운데, 미군이 이틀만에 재차 호르무즈 해협 인근에서 대이란 군사 행동에 나서면서 해협의 긴장 수위가 상승하고 있다. 미군은 이란 내 군사 시설 한 곳을 겨냥해 공습하고, 이란 공격용 드론 4대를 격추했다. 이란 매체가 호르무즈 인근에서 폭발음이 들렸다고 보도한 데 이어, 이란 현지 시간 28일 새벽 1시 30분께 반다르아바스 동쪽에서 세 차례 폭발음이 들렸고, 이후 몇 분간 이란 방공망이 가동됐다고 현지 매체가 보도했다.

지난 2일 이란 남부 항구도시 반다르아바스에서 바라본 호르무즈 해협에 화물선이 정박하고 있다. (서울 워싱턴=연합뉴스) 임수정 곽민서 기자 조준형 특파원=미국과 이란의 종전 협상이 막판 진통을 겪는 가운데, 미군이 이틀(미국시간 기준)만에 재차 호르무즈 해협 인근에서 대이란 군사 행동에 나서면서 해협의 긴장 수위가 상승하고 있다. 27일(미국 현지시간) 로이터 통신과 CBS, 폭스뉴스에 따르면 미국 정부 당국자는 미군이 이날 미군 병력과 호르무즈 해협 상선 항행에 위협이 된다고 판단한 이란 내 군사 시설 한 곳을 겨냥해 공습했으며, 미군에 유사한 위협을 가한 이란 공격용 드론 4대를 격추했다고 밝혔다.

이란 현지시간 기준으로 밤사이에 이뤄진 이번 공격에도 미국과 이란 간 휴전은 유지되고 있는 것으로 간주된다고 미국 정부 당국자가 CBS에 밝혔다. 이러한 보도는 직전 이란 매체가 호르무즈 인근에서 폭발음이 들렸다고 보도한 데 뒤이어 나왔다. 이란 현지 시간 28일 새벽 1시 30분(미국 동부시간 27일 오후 6시)께 반다르아바스 동쪽에서 세 차례 폭발음이 들렸고, 이후 몇 분간 이란 방공망이 가동됐다고 현지 매체가 보도했다. 당시 미 중부사령부는"자위권 행사"를 주장하며 호르무즈 해협 인근 이란 남부 지역 일부 목표물을 공습했다고 밝혔다.

기뢰 부설을 시도하는 이란 선박과 미사일 발사대를 겨냥한 공격이었다고 미군은 발표했다. 미국과 이란은 종전을 위한 양해각서(MOU)를 협상 테이블로 올려놓고 신경전을 이어가는 가운데 호르무즈 해협에서 이번 주 들어 미군에 의한 두번째 군사공격이 이뤄지면서 협상 향배와 휴전 유지 여부에 미칠 영향이 주목된다. 미국과 이란발로 협상 타결이 임박했다는 보도와 당국자 발언이 잇달아 나왔지만 대이란 제재 해제와 핵물질 처리, 호르무즈 해협 관리 등을 놓고 양측간 이견이 돌출되면서 협상 타결을 장담할 수 없다는 신중론이 고개를 들고 있다.

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 27일 백악관에서 열린 각료회의 석상에서 이란과의 종전 협상에 대해"지금까지는 그들이 우리가 만족할 수준에 이르지 못했다"며"어떻게 될지 지켜봐야겠다. 어쩌면 우리가 돌아가 그걸 끝장내야 할 수도 있고, 당장은 그럴 필요가 없을 수도 있다"고 말했다. 이란 반다르아바스 해안 호르무즈 해협에 정박 중인 화물





yonhaptweet / 🏆 17. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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