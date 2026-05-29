동양기전(중국)유한공사, 글로벌 정보보안 인증 'TISAX AL3' 획득

자동차부품 전문기업 디와이오토의 자회사 동양기전(중국)유한공사가 글로벌 정보보안 인증인 'TISAX(Trusted Information Security Assessment eXchange) AL3'를 획득했다. TISAX는 독일자동차산업협회(VDA)의 평가 기준을 기반으로 유럽자동차제조·공급협회(ENX)가 운영하는 글로벌 정보보안 인증 체계다.

자동차부품 전문기업 디와이오토의 자회사 동양기전 (중국)유한공사가 글로벌 정보보안 인증인 ' TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment eXchange) AL3'를 획득했다.

TISAX는 독일자동차산업협회(VDA)의 평가 기준을 기반으로 유럽자동차제조·공급협회(ENX)가 운영하는 글로벌 정보보안 인증 체계다. 유럽 주요 완성차 제조사들이 협력사 선정 시 요구하는 정보보안 표준으로 활용되고 있다. 특히 TISAX는 일반적인 정보보안 인증인 ISO 27001(정보보안 경영시스템)과 달리 자동차 개발정보, 시제품 정보, 협력사 보안관리 등 자동차 산업 특화 요구사항을 반영하고 있어 유럽 완성차 고객사와의 거래에서 중요한 기준으로 평가받고 있다.

동양기전(중국)유한공사는 2025년 유럽 고객사 수주 과정에서 고객사로부터 TISAX AL2 수준의 인증 요구를 받은 것을 계기로 인증 준비에 착수했다. 이후 단순 요구사항 충족을 넘어 최고 수준 평가 단계인 AL3 인증 취득을 목표로 이번에 인증 획득에 성공했다. 디와이오토 관계자는 "이번 TISAX AL3 인증 획득은 글로벌 고객이 요구하는 정보보안 수준을 선제적으로 충족할 수 있는 운영 역량을 공식적으로 인정받았다는 점에서 의미가 있다"며 "앞으로도 글로벌 완성차 및 주요 고객사의 요구에 적극적으로 대응할 수 있도록 지속적으로 고도화할 계획"이라고 밝혔다.

이번 인증을 통해 동양기전(중국)유한공사는 유럽계 고객사를 포함한 글로벌 시장에서 정보보안 신뢰성과 공급망 대응 역량을 한층 강화하게 됐으며, 향후 신규 수주 확대와 고객 기반 다변화에도 긍정적인 효과가 기대된다. 동양기전(중국)유한공사는 2001년 중국 연태지역에 법인을 설립한 이후 중한 우수 투자기업상 수상과 연태시 대외개방 공헌기업 선정 등을 통해 중국 내 자동차부품 전문기업으로서의 입지를 다졌다. 현재 와이퍼 시스템, 도어 모터, 공조 모터 등을 생산하며 글로벌 완성차 제조사와 BYD, Geely, NIO 등 중국 로컬 완성차 업체에도 제품을 공급하고 있다. 한아름 인턴기자 han.areum2@joongang.co.k





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TISAX 동양기전 중국 자동차부품 정보보안

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