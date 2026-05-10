뉴욕 노동절 집회서 도널드 트럼프대통령 비판과 중동전쟁 유가의 불안, éclat

뉴욕에서 열린 노동절 집회 참가자가 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령을 ‘타코(TACO)’에 빗댄 팻말을 들고 있으며, 중동전쟁 유가는 불안 가속화하고 있다. 최근에는 새로운 메뉴 ‘나초(NACHO·Not A Chance Hormuz Opens)’가 등장했다. 이러한 변화에 맞서는 글로벌 자산운용사가 나타나고 있으며, 실물경제가 불안정화되고 있다.

뉴욕에서 열린 노동절 집회 참가자가 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령을 ‘타코(TACO)’에 빗댄 팻말을 들고 있으며, 팻말에는 ‘타코 인 치프(Taco in Chief)’라는 문구와 함께 트럼프 대통령 이미지가 담겼다.

또한, 중동전쟁 초기만 해도 시장은 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 결국 물러설 것이라며 ‘타코(TACO·Trump Always Chickens Out)’를 외쳤지만, 최근에는 ‘나초(NACHO·Not A Chance Hormuz Opens)’라는 새로운 메뉴가 등장했다. 이 메뉴는 ‘호르무즈 해협이 정상적으로 열릴 가능성은 없다’는 의미로 시장의 불안을 담은 신조어다. 폴 크루그먼은 “나는 원래 타코에는 동의하지 않았지만, 나초는 맞다고 본다”며 ‘호르무즈 해협은 경제적 피해가 훨씬 심각해질 때까지 쉽게 열리지 않을 것이라고 평가했다.

또한, 실물경제 지표도 흔들리고 있으며, 글로벌 자산운용사 스테이트 스트리트는 보고서에서 ‘타코와 나초 트레이드가 2분기에 동시에 펼쳐지고 있으며, 미 연방준비제도(Fed)의 기준금리 인하 기대가 다시 살아나기 위해선 가시적인 종전 합의가 필요하다’고 강조했다





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

도널드 트럼프 대선 뉴욕 노동절 집회 중동전쟁 유가 타코 나초 전쟁 긴축 실물경제 지표

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