김세영, US여자오픈 첫날 단독 2위…노련한 운영 돋보여

김세영이 제81회 US여자오픈 1라운드에서 4언더파 67타를 기록하며 단독 2위에 올랐다. 인내심과 철저한 코스 분석을 바탕으로 한 노련한 플레이가 빛난 하루였다.

김세영 이 81회 US여자오픈 첫날 단독 2위로 쾌조의 출발을 알리며 생애 첫 메이저 우승을 향한 강력한 신호를 보냈다. 5일(한국시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 퍼시픽 팰리세이즈의 리비에라 컨트리클럽 (파71)에서 열린 대회 1라운드에서 김세영 은 버디 5개, 보기 1개로 4언더파 67타를 기록, 단독 선두 제니퍼 컵초(미국·5언더파 66타)에 1타 뒤진 단독 2위에 올랐다.

이는 2017년 대회에서 기록한 자신의 최고 성적(공동 8위)을 이미 넘어설 기대를 모으게 하는 성적이다. 김세영은 이날 까다로운 코스 세팅 속에서 특유의 공격적인 플레이보다는 노련한 운영으로 승부를 걸었다. 페어웨이 안착률 71%, 그린 적중률 61%로 샷감 자체는 평범했지만, 퍼트 수를 25개로 줄이며 스코어를 만들었다. 특히 10번 홀(파4)에서 두 번째 샷을 홀 1m 이내에 붙여 첫 버디를 잡은 후 11번 홀(파5)에서 연속 버디를 기록하며 초반 기세를 올렸다. 3번 홀(파3)에서 보기를 범하며 잠시 흔들렸지만, 8번 홀(파4)과 9번 홀(파4)에서 연이어 롱 퍼트를 성공시키며 갤러리의 환호를 받았다.

경기 후 김세영은 리비에라 코스의 까다로움을 강조하며, 홀마다 스스로를 시험에 빠뜨리는 코스에서 인내심을 유지한 것이 주효했다고 밝혔다. 그는 특히 10번 홀에서 그린의 우측에서 좌측으로 흐르는 구조 때문에 페어웨이 왼쪽을 지키는 데 집중한 점이 첫 버디의 원동력이었다고 설명했다. 한국 선수들 전반의 성적도 인상적이다. 유현조와 윤이나, 강민지가 나란히 3언더파 68타를 기록하며 공동 3위 그룹을 형성했다.

베테랑 신지애와 2023년 챔피언 이민지(호주)도 2언더파 69타로 공동 8위에 자리했다. 반면 올 시즌 LPGA 투어 2승의 김효주는 3오버파 74타로 공동 87위에 머물며 부진한 출발을 보였다. 대회는 4라운드로 진행되며, 김세영이 남은 라운드에서 어떤 플레이를 펼칠지 주목된다





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김세영 US여자오픈 여자골프 리비에라 컨트리클럽 메이저 대회

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