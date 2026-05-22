국내제약사들, 위고비마운자로 보급·시장점유 집중한 비만약 개발에 나선다

국내 제약사들은 위고비와 마운자 등 보급하고 있는 비만약의 대주인(Key Player)들을 따라가 이젠 국산 비만약 개발에 속도를 내고 있다. 위고비와 마운자를 포함해 HK이노엔, 아이큐비아, 노보 노디스크, 한미약품, 셀트리온, 대웅제약 등 국내 제약사들이 국산 비만약 개발에 총력을 기울이고 있다.

국내 제약사들, 위고비와 마운자로 보급· 시장점유 중심 비만약 개발에 속다 23일 관련 업계에 따르면 국내 비만약 시장 규모는 2021년부터 2024년까지 2천426억원에서 1천436억원으로 성장하고, 지난해에는 8천195억원을 기록한 바 있다.

질병관리청에 따르면 2024년 기준 우리나라 성인 중 34.4%가 의학적 비만이다. 3명 중 1명인 비만 현상이 크다. 2024년 질병청 조사에서 성인 65%가 체중을 줄이거나 유지하려는 것으로 나타났다. 체중 조절과 다이어트에 대한 관심이 많음에 따라 비만약에 대한 수요도 많다는 뜻으로 보인다. 국내에는 노보 노디스크의 비만 치료제 ‘삭센다’가 먼저 수입됐으며, 2024년 10월 ‘위고비’, 2023년 11월 ‘마운자’가 시판됐다.

위고비와 마운자는 국내 비만약 시장 확대를 견인한 주역로 평가받기도 했다. 2023년까지의 품목별 비만약 판매액을 보면 위고비가 4천833억원(59%)으로 가장 많았고, 마운자는 2천209억원(27%)이었다. 삭센다 판매량도 2024년 6천98억원에서 2023년에는 1천23억원으로 급감했다. 위고비는 글루카곤 유사 펩타이드-1(GLP-1)에 작용하고, 마운자는 GLP-1과 GIP라는 2가지 호르몬 수용체에 동시에 작용한다. 마운자의 체중 감량 효과는 위고비보다 더 크다는 연구 결과가 공개되기도 했다





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Health 비만약 시장점유 국산 개발 비만 치료제 글루카곤 유사 펩타이드-1

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