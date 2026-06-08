개표소 봉쇄 시위 현장서 경찰 '중국인 몰이' 논란… 이준석 "치안 영웅까지 모는 블랙코미디"

6·3 지방선거 관련 올림픽공원 시위 현장에서 일부 참가자들이 경찰관들을 향해 중국인 또는 중국 공안 요원이냐며 신분증을 요구하고 폭력을 행사하는 영상이social media에 유포되어 논란이 되고 있다. 이준석 개혁신당 대표는 이를 "멀쩡한 국민을 중국인으로 모는 블랙코미디"라고 강하게 비판했다.

6·3 지방선거 투표용지 부족 사태로 촉발된 ' 개표소 봉쇄 시위 '가 서울 송파구 올림픽공원 핸드볼경기장 앞에서 나흘째 지속되고 있다. 이 시위 과정에서 일부 참가자들이 현장에 배치된 경찰관들을 향해 '중국인 아니냐', '중국 공안 요원이냐'며 강압적으로 신분증을 요구하고, 몸을 밀치거나 목덜미를 움켜쥐는 등 폭력적인 행태를 보인 것으로 전해졌다.

여러 온라인 영상에는 시위대가 경찰관을 둘러싸고 '경찰증 대 봐', '외무부 장관 이름을 대 봐'라고 압박하는 장면이 담겼다. 또 다른 영상에서는 한 남성이 경찰관의 팔을 붙잡고 잡아끌었으며, 다른 이는 경찰관의 목을 멱살 잡듯 움켜쥐고 밀어붙이는 모습이 포착됐다. 시위 참가자들은 해당 경찰관들의 외모와 말투를 문제 삼아 '대한민국 경찰 맞아요? 말투가 왜 그래요?

', '어느 나라 사람이에요? ', '중국인인가요? '라고 질문하며 카메라를 들이대는 방식으로 신원을 추궁했다. 심지어 한 경찰관의 얼굴 사진과 명찰에 적힌 이름 '○○룡'을 공개하며 '이 사람도 중국 공안 요원인 거 같아요'라고 주장하는 게시물도social media에 퍼졌다.

이에 대해 이준석 개혁신당 대표는 자신의 페이스북을 통해 "현장은 점진적으로 사전투표 부정선거론, 성조기, 찬송가, 그리고 멀쩡한 사람을 향한 '대진연(한국대학생진보연합) 프락치' 몰이와 '중국 공안' 몰이로 흘러가고 있다"고 지적했다. 그는 "근무 중인 경찰관에게 '머리가 길면 중국 공안 아니냐', '관등성명을 대라'며 멀쩡한 우리 국민을 중국인으로 몰아가고 있었다"고 비판하면서, "그렇게 지목당해 시달린 경찰관 중 하나는 과거 언론이 '치안 영웅'으로 소개했던 분"이라며 "참정권을 지키자는 자리에서 정작 국민을 지킨 경찰을 중국 공안으로 모는 블랙코미디가 벌어진 것"이라고 개탄했다.

이러한 '중국인 몰이' 현상은 시위가 장기화되면서 일부 참가자들의 감정이 극도로 과열되고, 명백한 경찰 업무 방해와 신체적 위협까지 이어지고 있음을 보여주고 있다





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6·3 지방선거 개표소 봉쇄 시위 중국인 몰이 경찰 신분 요구 이준석 개혁신당 송파구 올림픽공원

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